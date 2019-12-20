Patricia Joan Stapleton

Mrs. Patricia Joan Stapleton, age 75, of Kerrville, passed away Sunday afternoon, Dec. 8, 2019, at her residence at Riverview Nursing Home, Boerne, Texas.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, 728 Jefferson St., Kerrville.

She was born March 26, 1944, in Anaheim, Calif., the daughter of the late John and Linda Hushman.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Jolly Stapleton; daughter, Sherry Thompson; son, Allen Gomes; and brother, George Hushman.

Pat is survived by her two brothers, John Hushman and Bill Hushman; sons, Dr. William Smith, Eric Baker and Alfred Gomes; and daughters, Vicki Delany and Kathy Corrales. She has left behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren to remember her and her loving and caring ways. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

A lot of people know Pat as Grandma. Everyone called her Grandma. Even her name tag at Schlotzsky's said Grandma. She enjoyed arts, crafts and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved watching Christmas Hallmark movies, her soaps and a good football or basketball game.

She was a member of Impact Christian Fellowship. Senior Pastor David Danielson wished he could have been able to attend the service. He loved visiting with Pat and listening to her stories and together they praised the Lord.

