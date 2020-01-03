Oran Fay Lewis

Oran Fay Lewis, 76, of Kerrville, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020 in Kerrville.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Glen Rest Cemetery in Kerrville, with Frankie Enloe officiating.

He was born in Nemaha, Iowa to Estle and Gladys Lewis on November 20, 1943. He married Deanna Huisenga Lewis on June 15, 1963. They were married for 46 years. She was his beloved soulmate.

He lived and went to school in Nemaha, Iowa. He did attend college for a year. He became a truck driver and was in that profession for 40 years. He and Deanna then moved to Kerrville in 1984. He continued truck driving and then retired as a truck driver but then became a pilot car for truck drivers for about 10 years or plus.

Oran is preceded in death by his wife, Deanna Huisenga Lewis; father, Estle Lewis; mother, Gladys Lewis; and sister, Karen Pippert.

He is survived by his sons, Monty Lewis and Marc Lewis; his sisters, Charlotte (Cricket) Stout, Connie Lewis, Becky Anderson (spouse Dennis); and brother, Orville Lewis (spouse Marilyn); and four grandchildren, Jordan and Kendall Lewis, Jocelyn and Marc Lewis.

The family of Oran Lewis wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. James Young, Peterson Hospice, hospice Nurse Taylor, and to Clarence Lee Vernor.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville