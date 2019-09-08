Roger Clayton Chapman

Roger Clayton Chapman, born Sept. 30, 1926 in Smackover, Ark., passed away Sept. 6, 2019 in Hunt, Texas where he resided since 1992.

Funeral service will be at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Private burial will take place at Honey Creek Family Cemetery in Hunt, Texas.

Roger was the son of Myzell Kelly Chapman and husband Walker LeHugh Chapman, and spent his childhood in Gladewater, Texas. He attended East Texas Baptist University, and joined the Naval Air Service in 1944, serving in the South Pacific. Roger then attended the University of Texas in Austin, graduating in 1949. As an alumnus of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, he was honored nationally and at the state level for his service. Roger received an honorary doctorate in humanities from East Texas Baptist University in 1984.

Roger was a Senior Games national tennis champion in 1997 and 1999, with his doubles partner, Henry Parish. They also won several state Senior Games. Roger was a charter member of the World Oilman’s Tennis Tournament, and played tennis until age 87.

Roger was a dedicated Christian and a member of Trinity Baptist Church for many years. He attended St. Peter’s Episcopal Church the last several years.

Roger is predeceased by his parents, daughter Pamela Chapman, grandsons Clayton and Breck Chapman, sisters Joyce Chapman Jones and Helen Chapman Williamson and brother Theodore Kelly Chapman.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Smith Chapman, and his son, Roger Clayton Chapman, Jr., and by a granddaughter Angelle Judice Adams, husband Anthony, and great-grandchildren Austin, Abigail, Anna-Grace and Amelia; granddaughter Natalie Judice Duhon, husband Joshua, and great-grandsons Connor and Chandler; granddaughter Nichole Judice Romero, husband Brandon, and their three children Rylie, Ryder and Aubrey. Also surviving are Kimberly Gail Allen, Thomas Scott Allen, Jennifer Allen Nelson, and spouses. He was a loving grandfather to Thomas Scott Allen III, George Chambers Allen, Sarah Elizabeth Allen Dailey, David Allen Nelson and Luke Walker Nelson.

Memorials in honor of Roger may be directed to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 320 St. Peter Street, Kerrville, Texas 78028, or Young Life Kerr County, PO Box 2110, Kerrville, Texas 78029, or a charity of one’s choice.

