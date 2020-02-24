Elizabeth Orr

Beulah Elizabeth Appling Orr passed away in Kerrville, Texas. She was born on Jan. 19, 1930 to parents Stephen F. Appling and Alma Waterman Mayer, in El Campo, Texas. She reached her goal to live until her 90th birthday, and had a very warm celebration with family.

There will be no service.

She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Edwin Orr, and daughter Carolyn Yvonne Merz.

She is survived by her daughter Annette Senski and husband Daniel Edward Senski of Kerrville; daughter Jacqueline Orr and husband Mount P. Buckner, Jr. of Austin; son William Stephen Orr and partner Jane Dayle Harris of Kerrville; grandson John Keith Carter and wife Stephanie Carter; grandson Charles Edwin Orr and wife Jennifer Orr; and great granddaughter Magdalyn June Orr.

She is also survived by her brother Stephen F. Appling and wife Kathleen Appling of Kerrville, sisters Barbara Carter of Victoria, Diane Brown of Houston, and Cay Appling of Ingram; and sister-in-law Annella H. Partin and husband Dr. James Ralph Partin.

Elizabeth Orr loved her family and many friends here in Kerrville. She was involved for years with the Dietert Center, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and participating in card games, dominoes and mahjongg, as well as competing in the Senior Olympics.

She loved to travel, to such destinations as the Alaska, Antarctica, Great Britain, Scandinavia, St. Petersburg and the Baltic states.

The family wishes to thank Dr. James Young, the nurses at Peterson Hospice, Heart Choices, and her “care team” at Hilltop Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

