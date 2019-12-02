Jerald James Neuman

At age 77, Jerald James Neuman went to be with the Lord on Nov. 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family, and was greeted by his family that has gone before him.

The family viewing will be from 5-9 PM, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville with graveside services at Glen Rest Cemetery to follow.

Jerry was born on June 18 ,1942 in Kerrville. He was a graduate of Tivy High School in 1960 and loved his hometown and stayed there for the remaining of his life. He married his high school sweetheart and had two beautiful children.

He was part of the blue collar working field and was seen as an upright and honest citizen. He had many jobs in his life that he was proud of but the one he was most proud of was when he opened his own auto repair shop with his father, N & N Automotive Center. It quickly became one of the Premier Businesses in Kerrville and had one of the best reputations in town due to their policy of honesty with their customers.

Jerry’s childhood hero was none other than Will Rogers and just like him, Jerry never met a man he didn’t like. Jerry may have had some disagreements, but he always found the good in everyone he met. Jerry kept the family business open for 36 year with the help of his family. He decided that he wanted to try something new and sold the property to HEB. They moved out to the family's ranch in Hunt, TX. He loved working the ranch and built it into one of the most beautiful properties in Kerr County.

Jerry was one of those kinds of ranchers that loved being a good steward of the land and animals as long as he was able to put his whole heart and soul into caring for it. Jerry was also an avid hunter and loved to travel with friends and family to some of the most beautiful places this country has to offer. He was a man of integrity and he will be truly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Pauline Neuman; his sisters, Loree and Peggy; and brother, Jack.

He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Bobbielee Ramsey Neuman; daughter, Jerrielee Rust and husband Doug; son, Robert Neuman and wife Shana; and his grandchildren, Hunter Moose and wife Lori, Ryia Neuman and Payton Neuman.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville