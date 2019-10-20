Leonard Wayne Thorp

Leonard Wayne Thorp, age 62, passed away at local hospital on Oct. 17.

He was born in Houston to mother Verda Steele and father Melvin Thorp. He lived his life surrounded by friends and family and worked hard as a HVAC Service Tech to provide for his family.

Leonard’s surviving family is wife, Sandra Thorp, children Crystal, Richard, Michell and Chasity. He was a loving grandfather to nine and great-grandfather of two.

He was also loved by his sister-in-law Odessa Harris of Beeville, Texas and brother-in-law James/Geri Kronenbitter of Beeville, Texas as well as family from Ohio. He was a loving and caring person and made memorable friends everywhere he went.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, with Rev. John Onstott officiating.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville