Frederick "Rick" Lindsay Collins

Frederick "Rick" Lindsay Collins died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at his residence in Kerrville.

Per his request, no services are to be held.

Rick was born in Plainfield, N.J. on May 2, 1948. He attended schools in Oklahoma, completing two bachelors degrees from Oklahoma State University. He was a member of the Society of the Mayflower Descendants and the Cherokee Nation.

He worked as a hotel controller with Sheraton and Radisson hotels in many large cities including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Molokai, Hawaii. He then switched his career to an independent auditor for large companies across the US and was able to retire at age 50.

After living in Oklahoma and Hawaii, Rick moved to Kerrville in 2012 where he became active in volunteer work. He was a very outgoing person and generous with his time and knowledge while involved with continuing education, English as a Second Language, the Harper Library, and AAPR tax preparation. He was loved by, and his quick wit, humor and intelligence will be missed by, friends and fellow volunteers.

