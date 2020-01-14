Irene Annette Lindner Kaiser

Irene Annette Lindner Kaiser, age 82 years, of Kerrville, went to be with the Lord at 2:26 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Her daughter, Susan, was at her side.

Funeral services will be Saturday Jan. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church with Pastor Donna Magee officiating.

Irene was born June 17, 1937 to Eddie and Frieda Lindner in Comfort, Texas. She graduated from Comfort School in 1955. She attended business school for a year and then married Harry Kaiser of Center Point on May 27, 1956. They lived in Comfort, Maine, San Antonio, Houston, and in 1973, they moved to Kerrville.

Irene went to work at the Kerrville Independent School District Tax Office as a Tax Collector. She retired from there after 37 years. It was the only job she ever had. She and Donna Jones worked together 30 years and have continued to remain friends. They took pride and joy helping their customers.

In fact, customers wrote of them to the local paper regarding their "appreciation for their consistent and superior service " and "how they conducted themselves with genuine kindness and consideration." Irene was always gracious and compassionate. She was slow to anger, and she was rich in love and kindness. She was loved by everyone who met her and she can only be described by kind and beautiful words.

Irene loved reading. She always had magazines and books with her that she was reading on. She fed the birds on her back porch and she loved to sit and watch them. Her favorites were the hummingbirds and redbirds. She also loved her cats. Her greatest joy was her great-grandchildren and her greatest accomplishment was her children.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Frieda Lindner; her husband, Harry Kaiser; her son, Steven Kaiser; and her brothers, Milton Lindner and Francis "Mike" Lindner.

Irene is survived by her brother, Stanley Lindner; her children, Susan Kaiser and Lori Henderson and husband Mike; her grandchildren, Eric Henderson and wife Kelly, Justin Henderson, Harli Henderson, Callie Roberson and husband Brad, Kyle Kaiser and wife Leesha; great-grandchildren, Piper and Tinsley Roberson and Kellan Kaiser.

The family of Irene Kaiser wishes to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to Peterson Emergency Department and Hospital for their expert and compassionate care. They would also like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to Peterson Hospice for the gentle love, care and support.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville