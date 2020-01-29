Tina Connell

Tina Connell, 47, of Castroville, Texas, formerly from Kerrville, passed away on Jan. 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Visitation is Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at Calvary Temple Church (3000 Loop 534 in Kerrville), Thursday Jan. 30, 2020 at 10 a.m., with Pastor Del Way officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.

She was born in Poteau, Oklahoma on April 28, 1972 to Linda Sonnier.

Tina attended Tivy High School in Kerrville where she graduated and then went to Guthries Beauty College where she received her cosmetology license. Tina has been styling hair passionately for 25 years.

Tina is preceded in death by her dad, Tony Sonnier and her grandmother, Irene Hawkins.

Tina is survived by her mother, Linda Sonnier; sister, Tanya Blasingame; niece, Leah and Jordan Crumling; nephew, Brandon Blasingame; as well as by her cousins, aunts and uncles.

Pallbearers will be Jordan Crumling, Russell Wilson, Joe Colvin, Kevin Stewart, Frank Cook, and Hugo Padilla Jr.

The family wishes to thank the friends and family that took time to visit with Tina while she was in the hospital and nursing facility.

