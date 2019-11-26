Thomas Jeffery “Tommy” Bandelin

Thomas Jeffrey “Tommy” Bandelin, 66, of Kerrville, died on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home.

Tommy was kind-hearted, had a great sense of humor and helped many people throughout his life.

Born in Lodi, California, he is survived by his sister Janis Bandelin and brother-in-law Bill Fitzpatrick of Greenville, SC; his niece Molly Fitzpatrick of Boulder, Colorado; and his brother David Bandelin of Hollviken, Sweden.

The Celebration of Life service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on 624 Barnett Street on Wednesday, Dec. at 2 p.m.

Memorials may be made to FAVOR Greenville on 355 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607 Favorgreenville.org

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville