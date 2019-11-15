Maxleen June Newman

On November 8, 2019, Maxleen June Newman, Max as she was known to friends and family, passed away unexpectedly at Peterson Regional Medical Center. Both of her beloved sons and daughters-in-law were at her bedside holding her hands as she comfortably slipped away.

Max was born in Fredericksburg, Texas to Erwin and Rose Ersch on June 3, 1934. She married Ellis Newman on June 16, 1950 in Hunt, Texas. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage together.

Max worked at Pampell’s Drug Store when Mr. Pampell was there. She worked for Harry and John Hunt at Hunts United Super and lastly at Gibson’s Discount Center where she could tell you where every nut, bolt, fishing lure or toaster was located. She was quiet, orderly, meticulous and dedicated. She enjoyed her customers, and the customers loved her because she could always help them find what they needed.

Max never wanted the spotlight instead choosing to “fly under the radar”. She was also very supportive of her sons, their spouses and her grandchildren. She loved being with family at barbecues in Fredericksburg and working in her yard. Her yard was the envy of the neighborhood. She was so proud of it!

She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Rose Ersch, her only granddaughter, Shelby Rene Newman and her loving husband, Ellis Newman.

Max is survived by her sons, Wayne Ellis Newman and wife ReDonna, Samuel Mark Newman and wife Sherri and her only grandson, Jackson Ellis Newman.

A private family service will be held. Max and Ellis’s ashes will be spread together so they will be together eternally.

