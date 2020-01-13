Diana Sue Dismukes Callcott

Diana Sue Dismukes Callcott, passed away on Jan. 10, 2020 at Stone Oak Methodist Hospital in San Antoni at the age of 74.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Rev. Lewis Allen officiating. Following will be a private burial service for her immediate family at Glen Rest Cemetery in Kerrville, Texas.

Born on Jan. 12, 1945 in Kerrville, Texas, she was the only child of Dorothy and Barton Dismukes.

She graduated from Rocksprings High School and went to Texas Christian University before her marriage to George Vann Callcott on February 8, 1964. They were married for 56 years until her death. Diana and Vann lived in various locations including Alameda, California, San Antonio and Corpus Christi before settling in Arlington, Texas in 1973. She held various positions with the Arlington Independent School District. Upon their retirement, she and Vann moved back to her family ranch in Rocksprings, Texas where she and Vann poured their energy into the remodeling of her childhood home.

Diana loved people and never met a stranger. She was a wonderful mother and loving grandmother. She enjoyed bridge, NCAA and NFL football, HGTV and especially loved the Texas Rangers major league baseball team. She was thrilled to see the Rangers play in 2 world series.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy Auld Dismukes and Isaac Barton Dismukes. She is survived by her loving husband Vann Callcott of Rocksprings, her daughter Cindy Stager of Dallas, her son William Callcott and his wife Tammy Callcott of Kerrville and her grandchildren Lexi Callcott, Hayden Stager, Trey Stager and Sophie Stager.

Donations in memory of Diana may be made to the Hill Country Youth Ranch in Ingram, Texas (youth-ranch.org).

