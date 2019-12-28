Margaret Higgins

Margaret Higgins, 89, of Center Point, passed away in her home on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Center Point.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Bill Johnson, retired pastor of the Center Point United Methodist Church, officiating. The viewing will be from 1-2 p.m. before the service. Burial will be at a later date at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio.

She was born in Memphis, Texas to Carl Tullar and Gladys Follis on Jan. 10, 1930. She married Edward Higgins on Aug. 24, 1946 in Lubbock, Texas.

Margaret was the quintessential military wife, getting involved in any activity or project that had been “suggested”. This came naturally to her, as she loved people and getting involved. Bridge became a passion that she shared with Edward, earning her Life Master in 1988 and Silver Life Master in 2003. When she moved to Center Point in 1974, she got involved in just about everything that was going on, including the Hill Country Republican Women’s Club, becoming the Kerr County precinct chairman in 1976 and Republican County chairman in 1984.

Other activities included the Extension Homemaker Club, the Center Point Garden Club, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She also served on the board of the Kerr County Fair.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Edward D. Higgins; her son, Randy Higgins; her father, Carl Wade Tullar, and her mother, Gladys Matheny; by her brother, Carl Jr. (Sonny) Tullar; her sisters, Ginger Wooten, Dorothy Collier, and Martha Jean Tullar; and her favorite dog, Smudge.

Margaret is survived by her brother, Eddie Wayne Tullar and his wife Patsy; her children, Thomas Higgins of Austin, Patricia Higgins of Center Point, and Shawn Higgins of Austin; and by her grandson, Stephen Higgins of North Canton, Ohio.

The Higgins family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice and to Caring Senior Services for all their help and caring and love throughout this past year.

