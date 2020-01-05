Betty Jean Campbell McCarter

Betty Jean Campbell McCarter, 88, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2020, at her home in Kerrville.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m., at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Kerrville. Graveside service will follow, Jan. 8, 10 a.m., at Ravenna, Texas Cemetery for family and friends.

She was born on April 8, 1931 to Dan and Bessie Campbell in Haile, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, 2 brothers, and her husband of 60 years, Jim McCarter.

Betty is survived by her two sons, Larry (wife Kristy) and Chuck, five grandchildren, Taylor McCarter Johnson, Matt McCarter, Craig McCarter, Kelly McCarter Skidmore, and Jake McCarter, along with their spouses and 9 great grandchildren.

Betty grew up on a farm outside of Haile, Texas, and she later graduated from Bonham High School. Shortly after graduation she married Jim McCarter in 1949. The couple moved to Fort Worth and Betty began working at Ft. Worth National Bank, and later worked at First National Bank of Handley. She worked at the bank during the day and continued her education at night, earning a teaching degree from Texas Wesleyan University and a master’s degree from SMU.

Upon graduation, she began teaching elementary school in Arlington, TX. She retired after 30 years in education. Betty and Jim moved to Kerrville in 1990, and they became members of Trinity Baptist Church. They made many wonderful friends in Kerrville, especially through their involvement at Trinity. Betty volunteered in the church office for 23 years.

Betty’s two sons were always her first priority and she was very proud of the men they became. She enjoyed watching her sons play Little League Baseball, and she and Jim drove all over the country watching their son, Chuck, compete in football at the University of Colorado. This pattern continued as she later traveled to her grandchildren’s many sporting events/activities. Betty (Mimi) was well known for her cooking, and she loved having her family gathered around the table for a delicious meal. She and Jim also loved to travel.

The family would like to express our gratitude for the wonderful care she received from Rosemary Brondo, Angie Charnichart, and Peterson Hospice.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville