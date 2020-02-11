Harold Palmer

It is with the deepest regret and sorrow that I announce the death of Harold Palmer.

He was a devoted husband, loving father, brother, uncle, grandpa, and friend. Harold had a long hard road with Parkinson’s disease and he gained his angel wings on Feb. 9, 2020 at 1:18 p.m.

Visitation will take place at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Friday Feb. 14 from 5-7 p.m.. Funeral arrangements have been made and will take place on Saturday Feb. 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Kerrville, at Trinity Baptist Church followed by a graveside service and burial in Devine, Texas at 3pm at Evergreen Cemetery.

I want to tell you a little about Harold Palmer. He was born in Skaneateles, N.Y. May 30,1940 to his loving parents Albert Ernest Palmer and Edna Mae Gunsalus. He had one younger brother Donald Nelson Palmer, who he had legendary Pepsi vs Coke wars with through the years. Harold was a jokester for sure and loved a good prank. He could light up a room with his smile and was always prepared to lend a hand.

Harold spent some time in the Navy, though he never spent time on a ship. Harold always had a good story to tell and had many adventures in his life and was always ready to tell you about them. One that comes to mind is the time he hitched a ride with some bootleggers who offered him some moonshine or the time he had to hock his spare tire for gas money to get back to the base. Harold was also an Aggie and often had his own way of fixing things that he dubbed Aggie engineering.

Harold was an electrical engineer by trade and was blessed with a successful career. Harold went on to marry the love of his life Janice Claire Lilly on April 27, 1968. In a tragic turn of events on Nov. 23, 1971 their first child Kay Linda Palmer would never take her first breath instead received her angel wings. However this would not stop them from becoming the parents they dreamed of becoming. Instead Harold and Janice adopted 2 children, James Harold Palmer born on July 21, 1972 and Jennifer Faye Palmer born Feb. 27, 1976.

Harold always tried to instill his values and beliefs in his children. Harold was also an uncle and enjoyed playing jokes on his nieces and nephew. There was one time that he convinced his nephew David to eat a jalapeno whole, the look on his face as he bit into that jalapeno was priceless. I can also recall a time he told his niece Mary to wash her plate, of course she had a dumbfound look on her face as they were paper plates. Of course there are many, many more stories like these and we would be here all day trying to talk about them all.

So I will move along to his grandchildren. Harold had several grandchildren Christopher Eric Talbott age 24, Brandon Scott Anthony Talbott age 22, and Tyler Ray Palmer age 17, children of Jennifer. Bradley James Palmer age 9, David Phenox Palmer age 22, Calista Palmer age 3, children of Jim. Harold lovingly dubbed all his grandchildren with nicknames Hank, Jake, Rocky, Duke, Cinco, and Duchess; he was a fan of the westerns, as you can tell from the names.

Harold enjoyed the outdoors, he liked to hunt, travel, camp, garden, and making things with his hands. Harold wouldn't want us to mourn his loss, instead he would rather us share stories and celebrate his life and how he lived. So raise a glass of Coke and drink to Harold one last time.

Harold was preceded in death by his Father Albert, Mother Edna, Brother Donald, and Daughter Kay Linda.

Harold is survived by his wife Janice, Son Jim, Daughter Jennifer, and Grandchildren Christopher, Brandon, Tyler, Bradley, David, and Calista.

At this time the family of Harold Palmer would like to thank all the wonderful people who helped care for Harold over the years, Dr. Sprouse, Dr. Glanton, Dr. Barrington, Dr. Melcher, River Hills Rehabilitation Center, Dr. Young, his nurse Julie, and of course the wonderful people from Peterson Hospice, there are so many it is hard to name them all, but each one of you hold a special place in our hearts for the wonderful job you all did helping us take care of Harold. We would also like to take this time to give a special thanks to Richard Wood for his countless hours and time helping care for Harold the last 2 years.

Donations to honor Harold can be made to Salvation Army, Trinity Baptist, Peterson Hospice, or a charity of your choice. Harold loved to support a good cause.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville