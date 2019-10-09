Betty Ellen Orr

Betty Ellen Orr, 65, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019 in Kerrville.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.

She was born in Clinton, Illinois to Roy and Bertha Daugherty on Sept. 6, 1954.

She grew up in Mt. Zion, Illinois and graduated from Mt. Zion High School. She worked in childcare for most all of her adult life. She loved to travel and spend time with her granddaughter.

Betty Orr is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Bertha Daugherty.

Betty Orr is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Charles and Jennifer Orr, her brothers and sister-in-law: Tom Daugherty and Robert and Ann Daugherty, her sister: Ruth Bailey, her granddaughter: Maggie Orr, her nieces and their husbands: Maria and Matt Stoltz, Diane and Bobby Bailey-Issacs, Libby and Griffin Smith, Laura and Marcelo Sandoval, and her nephews and their wives: Brad and Rachel Daugherty, and Matt and Tracy Daugherty.

The family of Betty Orr wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Anil Singh and his staff as well as “her girls,” as Betty called them, at the Ambulatory Care Center in Kerrville, Texas.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville