Lewis Frederic Scherer, Jr.

Lewis Frederic Scherer, Jr. known to his family and friends as "Lew”, passed away at Hilltop Village nursing home on Feb. 27, 2020 at the age of 87.

A memorial service for Lew will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Lew was born in Houston, Texas to Lewis Scherer, Sr. and Margaret Lois Scherer.

He attended school in Houston and went to high school at Texas Military Institute. He attended Texas Tech in Lubbock and played football for one year and after an injury he returned to Houston and shortly received a phone call from Uncle Sam and joined the Army.

On February 12, 1954 he married the love of his life, Mary Morgan in Houston, Texas. She preceded him in death 1-1/2 months prior to their 60th wedding anniversary.

After the Army Lew went to work for the Panama ship company and they traveled all over the country from job to job. In 1960 he fulfilled his dream and purchased a ranch in Hunt where they raised their two sons.

Over the years, Lew was involved in many organizations and served on many boards, some of which were the Hill Country District Jr. Livestock show association and the show was dedicated to him in 1987. He was a part of the Hunt-Ingram Lions club, the Hunt School, the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department and the Soil conversation department.

He is survived by his son, Lewis and wife Mari Ann, Bart and wife Mollie, five grandchildren, Levi, Brett, Tyler, Carissa and Lily, four great-grandchildren, Conner, Colin, Jaden and Colton, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and a host of friends. There are several very special people in Lew's life that were like his own children which are Lovie Haden Alexander and Scott and Nathan Estes.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ret Brand, Levi Scherer, Brett Scherer, Tyler Scherer and Buddy Henderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Lew can be made to the Hill Country District Jr. Livestock Association, the Texas Lions Camp, Peterson Hospice or one's choice.

The family would like to thank Hilltop Village Nursing Home, Peterson Hospice (especially Cynthia) and Dr. James Young.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville