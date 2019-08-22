Glenda Doan McKay

Glenda Doan McKay, 79, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019 in Kerrville.

She was born in Raymondville, Texas to Hal Byron Doan and Lula Catherine Doan on May 10, 1940. She married Basil Wayne McKay on Aug. 2, 1958 in San Diego, Calif..

She went to school in Raymondville. She was a devoted homemaker and mother, raising three children. She was a faithful member of the Riverside Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and one brother, Dr. Donnie Doan of Glen Rose, Texas.

She is survived by husband, Basil McKay of Kerrville; son, Wade McKay and wife Debbie; son, Kurtis McKay and wife Michelle of Katy, Texas; daughter, Judy Harrell and husband Matt of Terrell, Texas; brother, Bobby Doan and wife Barbara of Kerrville; sister-in-law, Mary Doan of Glen Rose; grandchildren, Bode McKay, Kyndal McKay, Austin Santhin, Dylan Santhin, Katelynn Harrell and Courtney Harrell.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Riverside Church of Christ, 625 Harper Road in Kerrville with pulpit minister Kevin Kasparek of the Riverside Church of Christ officiating. The burial service will be reserved for the family and will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Riverside Church of Christ.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.