Raymond Lester Buck

Raymond Lester Buck, Sr. passed away Tuesday, Jan/ 28, 2020 at 9:05 a.m.

Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m., Sunday, Febr. 2, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Services will be held at 10 AM, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville with burial following in the Pipe Creek Cemetery.

He was born in Helotes, Texas September 4, 1932 to Raymond Volner Buck and Thelma Boatner Buck. They moved to San Antonio when Raymond was two years of age. His father worked hard, driving large gasoline tankers to south Texas.

Raymond loved music. He played a guitar and a fiddle with neighbors.

After the family divided, Robert Edward Buck, drove from Bandera to San Antonio to pick up Raymond Lester and the two girls, Janet Alice and Dorothy Loraine. He and Grandma Buck raised the children. They called their grandfather Daddy Buck.

Raymond Lester played a fiddle, a clarinet, and guitar. He attended Texas A&M.

He joined the Navy and was sent to North Island, California. He had two tours to Korea aboard the Essex CV9 Carrier.

After four years, he came home and dated Jane Johnson. They were married in First Baptist Church in Bandera, Texas on April 1, 1956. He had three children of whom he was very proud. The oldest son was Raymond Lester Buck, Jr., then Robert Edward Buck came next, then his daughter, Janie Danette Wycoff.

He retired in 1996. He enjoyed traveling to new places. He enjoyed his grandchildren and was proud of all of them. He has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

