Sgt. Matthew Wayne Johnson

Sgt. Matthew Wayne Johnson, 44, lost his battle with colon cancer and passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Kerrville, 321 Thompson Drive.

He was born in Pasadena, Texas on Feb. 18, 1975 to Jerry and Kathy Johnson.

He graduated from Ingram Tom Moore High School in 1993 and graduated from the San Antonio College Police Academy in 2001. He served a combined 20 years in Law Enforcement for the following agencies: Kerr County, Bandera County, SFA Police Department and Kendall County.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shelli; brother, Gerald "Jerry" and wife Elizabeth Johnson of Bandera; son, Gavin and wife Heritage Vandegrift of Comfort; mother and father, Jerry and Kathy Johnson of Ingram; his 3 grandchildren, Grayson, Eden, Brody and one on the way, Noelle "Mattison"; his nephews, William "Seth" and Lillian Johnson, Tyler and Caleb Tippit, Weston, Jalynn, Cason, and Kaitlin Mitchell; and great-niece, Errin Renea Johnson.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hill Country Hospice in Fredericksburg OR in Matthew's words, "Go see what's up your butt", get your colonoscopy!

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville