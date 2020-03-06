Charlene Miller

Charlene Miller, 94, of Kerrville, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Kerrville.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Impact Christian Fellowship, 2031 Goat Creek Road in Kerrville, with Pastor David Danielson officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.

She was born in Tyler, Texas to Bessie and Walter Franklin SoRelle on Dec. 19, 1925.

She attended school in San Benito, Texas and graduated from Harlingen High School in 1943. Her family moved after graduation to Baytown where she worked at the J.C. Penney Company as a salesperson who rapidly advanced to tracking inventory and ordering merchandise.

She married Fred L. Miller of Lawrence, Kansas, on Sept. 9, 1945 at First Baptist Church in Mont Belvieu, Texas just after his return from the South Pacific serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps. They lived in Los Angeles, California for a year, then returned to Baytown to start their family while Fred worked for the Baytown Sun.

They moved to Sabinal, Texas, where they owned and operated the weekly newspaper. Subsequently, they moved to Del Rio and then Dublin, Texas to publish newspapers. They ended their newspaper career in Kerrville working for the Kerrville Daily Times. They then published Cowpoke calendars with local artist Ace Reid for twenty years under the company name Miller Western.

They moved to Oakville, Ontario, Canada for several years where Fred worked at the DeHavilland Aircraft factory. Returning to Kerrville, they owned and operated four travel agencies in the area for 23 years during which they traveled to Europe, China, Indonesia, India, Africa, and South America.

They were active at Zion Lutheran Church, where they sang in the choir and Charlene played bass guitar in a gospel band, until Fred died in 1996. Charlene became an organizing member of Impact Christian Fellowship where she served as an intercessor and traveled with the youth on mission trips. She worked as a nanny for almost eleven years and then worked for King's Ransom Foundation before retiring.

Charlene was known by her friends and family as a gracious lady who was a prayer warrior. She was always growing in her faith, reading and listening to sermons, enthusiastic about the Lord's work around the world.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her grandson, Daniel Ryan Miller; her mother and step-father; and brother, Thomas Loren SoRelle.

She is survived by her two sons, Fred L. Miller, Jr. and wife Helen, and Gary L. Miller and wife Sandra; also half-brother, Carroll Edward and wife Carolyn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Impact Christian Fellowship.

