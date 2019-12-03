Hillis Earl Herrington

Hillis Earl Herrington, 95, a longtime Kerrville resident, passed into God's loving arms on Dec. 2, 2019 at his home.

A service celebrating Earl's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Riverside Church of Christ in Kerrville. Memorials may be made to the Mountain States Children's Home in Longmont, Colorado, or Arms of Hope.

Earl was born Aug. 10, 1924, in Rio Hondo, Texas, to Alex Boyd Herrington and Hilda Elliott Herrington. In 1941, Earl graduated from Rio Hondo High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in May of 1944 and proudly served on the U.S.S. Myles C. Fox during World War II. After the war, Earl enrolled at Abilene Christian College and received his Bachelors Degree in Business Education. While there, he met the love of his life, Ruth Parks, and they married on July 18th, 1947.

Earl began his career teaching business courses in Harlingen High School. In 1953, he earned his Masters Degree in Business from Texas A & I University in Kingsville. Earl and Ruth moved to Edinburg, Texas, in 1955. Earl served as a school administrator for the Edinburg Independent School District for 14 years. When Earl and Ruth moved to Longmont, Colorado, in 1969, Earl worked as Business Administrator for the St. Vrain Valley School District and later assumed the duties of Superintendent for the Mountain States Children's Home. When Earl and Ruth moved to Kerrville in 1985, Earl became the Manager of the Texhillco School Employees Federal Credit Union and served in that role until his retirement.

Earl loved God, his family, his Country, and his extended church family. He was devoted to Ruth, his wife of 72 years. Earl provided her with exceptional, loving care. Earl was particularly proud of his five children, 13 grandchildren and great grandchildren. In the early years, Earl and Ruth attended numerous sporting events and band concerts for their five children. In later years, he loved spending time with his 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Earl enjoyed serving others, studying the Bible, and sharing its teachings with others. He was a member of the Lions Club and taught typing and accounting classes to help others wanting to enter the workforce. Earl's greatest desire was to share the word of God. He was a Christian role model for his children throughout their lives. Earl was a long-time Bible School teacher and also served as Elder for the Church of Christ in Edinburg, Longmont, and Kerrville. He was a devoted member of the Riverside Church of Christ.

Earl was preceded in death by his brother, Boyd Herrington, and sisters Ethel Marshall, Angie Carden and Alma McEowen. He is survived by his sister, Margie Hamilton and husband Gil; by his wife, Ruth Parks Herrington; and by his children: Diane and Bob Green of Kerrville; David and Kathleen Herrington of Katy; Dennis and Andrea Herrington of Denver, Colorado; Don and Gayla Herrington of Abilene; and Brian and Deborah Herrington of Carrollton. His grandchildren include: Kim and Austin Clarkson; Brandon Green; Chase and Sara Herrington; Megan Herrington; Sarah and Zack Shaner; Laura Herrington; Rachel and Rob Schuster; Gregory and Whitney Love Herrington; Christopher and Lindsay Herrington; Whitney Herrington; Rebecca and Chris Faulkner; Jason and Stephanie Herrington; and Jeremy and Angela Herrington. Great-grandchildren include: Reid and Westin Clarkson; Mia, Liam and Logan Herrington; Jaeley and Ryleigh Herrington; Bella Grace Herrington; Alexis Shaner; Ruby Herrington; Hillis Hunter and Heidi Herrington; Payton, James and Jonah Faulkner; Kennedy Ruth and Ainsley Herrington.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville