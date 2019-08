River Clean Up is successful

UGRA hosted its 16th Annual River Clean Up on Saturday, July 27. A total of 10,695 pounds of garbage was collected by 526 participants, working along the river from Hunt all the way to Comfort. Along with the expected paper and plastic trash, participants retrieved a wooden umbrella, Lionel Ritchie cassette tape, 1954 license plate, love letter, longnose gar skull entangled in fishing line, Christmas tree with lights, plane ticket, Mother’s Day card, lawn mower, mattress, pond liner, recliner, protein feeder, metal pipe, safe door, boat with a cypress tree growing out of it, and 19 tires. The volunteers who recovered these items entered them into the biggest and most unusual items contest.