Dietert News – September 25, 2019

Life is a gift but it can be brittle and broken at times. My husband and I were in St Augustine, Fla. this past weekend to help his sister Lisa and her husband Tracy prepare a memorial service for their only child, Laura.

At 32 years old, Laura was a vibrant, beautiful person with a soul of an angel. She moved to Florida several years ago to start a business with her future husband and together, they had become a place for children and adults to learn martial arts and aerial athletics. When she was in the air performing, she did look just like an angel. Her life was cut short by medical issues and her sudden decline took us all by surprise.