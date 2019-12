Dietert News – December 4, 2019

I had a great time with my family and great food, too. We were missing a couple of our loved ones this year, and that made it a little hard, but together is how family gets through these things. As we gathered together before the fabulous meal my mother-in-love prepared, we remembered in thought and prayer my two nieces that left us this year. Holidays are the hardest for those that have lost loved ones, so keep that in mind and reach out to others that might need comfort and support during the holidays.