The President's Corner: Schreiner University: Intentionally cultivating gratitude

Each year around this time, researchers and pundits tell us what the next big, new thing will be to make us our better selves so that we can add it to our list of new year’s resolutions.

Some years, we must drink more water; other years, we must get more sleep. We have been told to eat more leafy greens, to exercise, and to quit spending so much time sitting in our office chairs. Despite the variety of these recommendations, I find myself pleasantly surprised that the next, new big thing appears to be cultivating gratitude.