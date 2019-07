Dietert News – July 24, 2019

Have you ever been to a motivational conference? The one where the experts give you a kick in your behind to get you motivated to set goals, make plans, commit to them, and most of all strive to achieve your dreams?

Well, I went to one this past weekend, so get ready. I was inspired. My daughter Ashley had read a book by Rachel Hollis called, “Girl, Wash Your Face!” and was inspired by her words and advice. For Christmas, Ashley asked for tickets to the event and the most special part was that she wanted to share this time with me too. So, after six long months of waiting, off we went to Dallas for the event.