Dietert News – August 21, 2019

It is such a blessing to see people so excited to see you come to their house when you deliver. They are waiting for you and the feeling you get is amazing. I filled in on a route last week that I had not been on before but it’s like riding a bike. Easy to load up, easy to deliver, and easy to make a difference in that person’s day. Of course, I cannot keep a secret though, I have to tell you about my mistake of the day. Everything was going great and I was actually familiar with the neighborhoods I was delivering to as I had driven those streets many times taking my girls to school. On the route sheet there was an address of 1115 on one street and the next delivery was at an address of 1114 on another street. Well, I jumped the gun and tried to deliver to the 1114 address when it should have been 1115, but I was on the wrong street.