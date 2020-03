No whining, and take responsibility

We live in exciting and yet, dangerous days. We live in a time that I feel is packed with potential for each of us, but there are also bombings, Coronavirus, and other things to be concerned about. I firmly believe God is reaching out to all of us to first accept Him as Lord and Savior, and realize we have a God-given purpose on Earth. Each of us need to take responsibility for our personal development, as this is necessary to step into our destiny.