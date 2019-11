UGRA Currents: 2,500 Reasons to Start Collecting Rainwater

Don’t worry. I only listed my top five reasons why you should give rainwater harvesting a try, but the last one is worth up to $2,500!

On average Kerr County receives 31 inches of rain per year, but unfortunately we rarely experience an average year. Nearly every summer ends with trees, lawns, and waterways looking parched and shriveled. The feast or famine rainfall pattern of central Texas combined with increasing demand on water supplies has made water resource issues a top priority. Many of us do not have the opportunity to be involved in state-wide water supply planning, but we can improve our individual water supplies through rainwater harvesting. Here are my top five reasons why you should start collecting rainwater today.