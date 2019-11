Uncommon thanks

We were sitting on a bass boat in El Salto, Mexico, and had just cast our lines into the water. It was a gorgeous morning and the sun was coming up behind the Sierra Madre Mountains. The scenery was breathtaking and I marveled at the beauty God had created. It was as if He were painting a majestic picture, just for us. I thanked God for the beauty that surrounded us.

Stephen and I had slipped away for a few days to celebrate our seventh wedding anniversary. I was thankful for the opportunity to get away and to relax. As I fished, I thanked God for my husband, the fun we have together, thanked Him for the redemption He had brought into my life. I was truly grateful for all God’s provision in my life. I thanked Him for His great love for me.