Currents: Don’t let your pets become pests

Non-native plants and animals can have devasting impacts on our pristine waterways and Hill Country environment. We’ve experienced this problem locally through increased water pollution in areas with flocks of domestic ducks and Egyptian geese.

Originally, these birds may have been pets or ornamental waterfowl, but their release or escape to public waterways has led to permanent populations and elevated bacteria levels in the river where the flocks gather. Often with good intentions, humans have been transporting plants and animals from one region to another for thousands of years. Historically, explorers brought novel specimens back to their countries and settlers often traveled with plants or animals from home to serve as familiar elements in a new land.