Dietert News – February 12, 2020

With a big birthday cake and all her many Dietert friends cheering her on, Debora smiled from ear to ear. Debora used to be a concert pianist and if she has a chance to sit in front of the piano, she shows us what those days must have been like. She totally amazes us. I especially love the look on her face as she plays. Sometimes she plays with the Jam Band on Thursdays and some days she just sits back and enjoys the music. Happy birthday, Debora!