Celebrating local businesses

As a small business owner/operator with 21 years in the hardware-lumber industry and more than 16 years in the jewelry business, I salute the article “Local Powers Economy” in the November issue of Business Link. Twenty-five years ago there were Mom & Pop hardware stores, grocery stores, clothing stores, jewelry stores, etc. on every street corner in America. Today, they’re disappearing across America. You, the customer vote with your feet and your internet purchases. If you want to have stores, (a place where there are stores of goods for you to immediately be able to pick up, examine, shop and purchase) available to you, then do business with them. Think of the great small-business stores that you still have in Kerrville like Wolfmueller’s Books, Gibson’s, Double L Feed, and Daddy Jim’s Quality Meats, just to name a few. If it means something to you to do business with someone that knows your name and knows about the products and services that they sell, then shop at your local businesses. You’ll find that local businesses really are one of the cornerstones of life that made America great.