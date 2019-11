Dietert News – November 6, 2019

Not for the extra hour of sleep mostly, but for the extra hour of getting things accomplished. My husband always laughs at me, but he does lovingly indulge me by not changing any clocks until it’s time to go to bed for the night on Sunday. Several times during the day, I say it’s “whatever time it is on the clock,” then joyfully and mostly in a loud voice say, “No, it’s really an hour earlier.” I love getting the chance all day to have a new beginning over and over again. I get so motivated with those small moments of extra time and so enjoy the peace of not feeling rushed. So, in retrospect, over my many years of “Fall Back” days, I guess I have always enjoyed the chance to start something new and feel excitement about what the next hour holds for me.