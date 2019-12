Opening the present of peace

Tears were streaming down the face of the woman that sat across from me. She was exhausted from trying to figure out how to care for her mom, who was in the hospital, her children, and financial issues that plagued her. “I’m so stressed out,” she stated.

This was the third person this week I’ve heard use those words as they have visited with me looking for prayer, answers and encouragement. Tension, stress, busyness, and financial problems are just some of the robbers of the peace and rest for our hearts not only at Christmas time, but other times in our lives.