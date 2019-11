Dietert News – November 13, 2019

Our “Evening to Remember” event last Saturday in the First United Methodist Church Sanctuary was spectacular. The event sponsored by Peterson Health featured Don Irwin, internationally renowned Steinway pianist, benefited our Dementia Care Advocates program and was in memory of John Iman on his birthday.

John Iman was a great friend to Dementia Care Advocates as he was instrumental in the founding of this program in honor of his late wife, Joan. While playing, Don communicated the sentiments of his heart and told wonderful stories behind each selection. He shared his experience of touring with the Willie Nelson Band the summer of his fourteenth year. Yes, he was only 14 years old.