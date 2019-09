Dietert News – September 11, 2018

Last week we had a special visitor. A gentleman came in to purchase frozen meals for his mom. His wife usually takes care of this task, so it was his first time to come in. She told him to go straight to the freezer where we have all the meals for selection.

He came back to the front desk perplexed because there were no meals in the freezer. A staff member happened to be at the front desk and overheard his conversation. She told him that we had just delivered extra meals because of the Labor Day holiday, but she knew where the new meals were being stored until we could build back up our supply. He happily made his choices, paid for the meals and left.