Dietert News – July 17, 2019

The Dynamic Learning Institute’s presentation last week on “Apollo 11 – The 50th Anniversary Tribute” was exceptional. We want to thank HEB and the Ray C. Fish Foundation for their generous support of this program that informed, delighted and intrigued everyone in attendance.

Speaking of attendance, there were more than 800 people there to hear stories of the NASA and Apollo Spaceflight history from System Specialists Tom Moser and Norm Chaffee; Flight Directors Gerry Griffin and Tommy Holloway; and Astronauts Fred Haise and Jack Lousma. It sure made me understand a lot more about the massive work it took to get the U.S.A. into space and to the moon. With three experts living in the Texas Hill Country; Gerry Griffin, Jack Lousma, and Tom Moser, we can claim to have NASA in our back pocket.