Dietert News – March 11, 2020

Community support for our March for Meals celebration started with a proclamation of support from the Kerr County Commissioner’s Court, a proclamation from the Kerrville City Council, and special guests joining us for Meals on Wheels ride-alongs to help us celebrate our “Community Champions” week. We so appreciate the support of our city and county leaders as we strive to assure that no homebound senior in Kerr County is hungry. This week we are also providing special breakfast treats for our volunteer drivers who deliver more than 5,500 meals monthly. I’ll tell you more about the ride a-longs next week, so stay tuned.