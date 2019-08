Keeping up with Kerrville: Strong financial planning a hallmark in Kerrville

The public hearings on the City of Kerrville’s Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20) Proposed Budget on Aug. 27 and Sept. 10 will cap another arduous eight-month budget planning process by the city’s finance department, and demonstrates once again the city’s commitment to strong and transparent fiscal management.

The FY20 Proposed Budget, which is available for review online at kerrvilletx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/34317/FY2020-Proposed-Budget, was officially filed on July 31 and presented to the City Council on Aug. 13. This proposal advances many Kerrville 2050 priorities while lowering the property tax rate from $0.5514 per $100 of assessed value to $0.5400. The rate reduction is the second in three years and takes the property tax rate back to the 1980 level. The city has not raised the property tax rate since 2010.