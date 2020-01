Dietert News – January 15, 2020

As my grandsons learn new things every day, I am amazed by what the young brain can take in. My youngest grandson, Fitz, loves to read/look at books. At just 23 months old, he has a room full of books. Whether it is about blue trucks, red tractors, dinosaurs that eat ice cream, loving mommy or daddy, or learning about colors, animals and words, he is always mesmerized with each and every page. And one special thing is that he always wants you to “SIT” with a very direct pointed finger, but, it is most likely on the floor, not in a chair. It’s hard for this BeBe to get on the floor and get back up. Yep, I guess I need to take some Dietert Center yoga classes with Willie.