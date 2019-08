Dietert News – August 28, 2019

Memories and traditions are wonderful. From my family’s first day of school tradition of going out to dinner with the kids to talk about how their first day was, to new traditions we see happening in our grown children’s lives, we have lots of sweet memories to cherish. I was at my daughter’s house this week and enjoyed some pretty daisies in a vase on the dining table. Pretty purple, yellow and white flowers all mixed together.

The best part about those flowers is that her precious son Fitz, eighteen months old, had picked them out for her. You see, every time Fitz and his daddy do the grocery shopping, Fitz gets to pick out some flowers for Mommy. What a great tradition that Dave is starting with his son and what an honor to his wife. As a mom, it warms my heart to see their traditions starting and they get to be added to the ones that they had as kids themselves. Thank you, Dave, for honoring my precious girl and starting a tradition that will go on for years to impact her and the respectful man Fitz will become.