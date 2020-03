Keeping up with Kerrville: Street work a top priority

Between 2016 and 2019, the city’s street maintenance budget steadily increased by 47 percent as recent city councils made a more concerted effort to appropriately address street maintenance and repairs. In fact, 128 lane miles of street maintenance work has been completed over those years … but there’s still much more to be done.

In the summer of 2019, the current city council was presented an updated street condition assets and repair strategy. In response to a public mandate designating street repairs as a key community priority – 94 percent of residents responding to a 2019 Community Survey supported capital funding for street pavement projects – the city approved $8 million in Certificates of Obligations to fund the reconstruction of streets that have failed due to prolonged deferred maintenance. In addition, the Fiscal Year 2020 City of Kerrville budget, passed by city council last October, also includes $1,755,000 for near-term street maintenance activity in the current year alone, thereby ensuring that costly future full-street reconstruction needs can be kept to a minimum.