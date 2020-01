Going forward into 2020, there are several things I want to take with me into the new year, to help me navigate the days ahead. These are things I have historically seen, that have produced stability and joy in my life. They are perspective, presence and peace.

When something changes, or a “negative” happens in our lives, our natural tendency can be to see it with blurred vision, instead of 20/20 vision. We can often jump to incorrect conclusions or fear, when things change or do not turn out the way we want.