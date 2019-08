Dietert News – July 31, 2019

Wow, Wow, Wow….What a fabulous 50th Anniversary party we had last weekend. Many attendees were dressed in their finest regalia from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and we even had the Kardasian family from the 2000s dance the night away to Rotel and The Hot Tomatoes.

Guests were treated to a wonderful meal from Chartwells Catering and took strolls down memory lane through several vignettes of the past 50 years and viewed scrapbooks and pictures of our history. Representatives from the Dietert, Lenard, Hardy and Torres families were present to feel the love and respect for their family patriarchs that were instrumental in the creation of the Dietert Center.