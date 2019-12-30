216th Judicial District Grand Jury – January 1, 2020

Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Rohde Brooke Barnett, 100 block of Old San Antonio Rd., Boerne – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Posted: Monday, December 30, 2019 3:38 pm
