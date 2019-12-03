216th Judicial District Grand Jury – December 4, 2019

Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Kahilah Cloteal Cardenas, 300 block of W Schreiner St., Kerrville – Failure of a sex offender to register.
Posted: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 4:04 pm
Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Kahilah Cloteal Cardenas, 300 block of W Schreiner St., Kerrville – Failure of a sex offender to register.
Posted in Records, District Court on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 4:04 pm.
© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]
Rules of Conduct
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up
A subscription service is required to post comments.