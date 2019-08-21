Lady Antlers claim fourth win over F'Burg

FREDERICKSBURG – In what has become a revolving series, Tivy bested Fredericksburg for the fourth time this season in varsity volleyball action Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Scores were 20-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-17 as the Lady Antlers upped their record against the Lady Billies to 4-0, and 11-7 overall. Tivy opened the year by beating their non-district rivals at Antler Gym and have handed Fredericksburg tournament losses at Austin and Boerne before going into the Fredericksburg High School gym for Round 4.

Sophomore outside hitter-setter Ally Scheidle recorded her first triple-double of the season with 17 kills, 18 assists and 14 digs.

Neva Henderson also managed 18 assists, while Savanna Trahan logged 14 digs .

Keirson Jalowy tossed up five serving aces. Hailey Davis went up for two blocks.

Tivy hosts its own tournament Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24 with matches taking place in Tivy’s main and practice gyms.

The Lady Antlers have three games on Day 1, which is pool play to determine bracketing for Saturday. All of Tivy’s opening matches will be in the main gym.

The Lady Antlers face San Antonio Holmes at 11 a.m., La Porte, from the Greater Houston Area, at 1:30 p.m. and closes out with Austin McCallum at 4 p.m.