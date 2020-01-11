Lady Pirates lifters compete at Natalia - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Pirates lifters compete at Natalia

Posted: Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:37 am

The Center Point girls’ powerlifters finished fourth when they competed at Natalia meet.

“The girls are led by our lone senior, who is returning state qualifier, Lizzy Bustamante,” said head coach Mario Laque.

While Bustamante may be the only senior, there is plenty experience left to make things interesting for another run at plenty of gold.

Junior Cesi Ramirez, along with sophomores Chastity Holt, Karina Longoria, Alyssa Marlowe, Kiersten Adams, and Teresa Valadez, are returning lettermen. Holt was a state medalist last year.

At Natalia’s meet, Holt and Longoria brought in silver medals, and Bustamante garnered bronze.

Placing among their respective categories in top six were Maddie Steele in fourth, and Ramirez and Estasia Wilson with fifths,

Other members are Sadie Duran, Chloe Williams, Clarissa Olvera, Micaela Quillamaco and Natalie Whitworth.

“The girls are hungry. They embrace the challenge of being the smallest school at most meets, and competing against the best in the region,” said Laque.

The Lady Pirates will compete next at Uvalde on January 25.

